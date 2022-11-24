E. Jean Carroll files new lawsuit against Trump

E. Jean Carroll is seen outside State Supreme Court in March 2020 in New York. Photo: Alec Tabak for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

E. Jean Carroll, a writer who has alleged former President Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, filed an upgraded lawsuit against him on Thursday, the first day that a new state law in New York went into effect, AP reports.

Catch up quick: Carroll has been in the middle of a high-profile defamation suit against Trump, for which the former president sat for a deposition in October and a trial is set to begin next year.

Until now, however, Carroll had been unable to pursue legal action for the actual alleged assault due to the state's statute of limitations. But now, the Adult Survivors Act allows adult survivors of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago.

The big picture: Carroll filed the new lawsuit "minutes" after the new law entered into effect and she is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for psychological harms, dignity loss, pain and suffering, and reputation damage, AP reported.

It's possible the presiding judge in the defamation case will decide to include the new claims in the trial beginning next year, per AP.

At least hundreds of lawsuits are expected to be lodged by sexual assault victims under the new Adult Survivors Act.

What they're saying: Carroll “intends to hold Donald Trump accountable not only for defaming her, but also for sexually assaulting her, which he did years ago in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman," her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement, AP reported.

In a statement last week, Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said the expected new filing was, "completely inappropriate and we will take up this issue with the court," the New York Times reported.

The Trump Organization and Kaplan did not immediately respond to an Axios' request for comment.