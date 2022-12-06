Justice Dept. subpoenas election officials in key states for Trump comms

Former President Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for communication with former President Trump and his allies during the lead up to the 2020 election and its aftermath, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: The subpoenas signal that Smith is extending the breadth of the investigation into Trump and his involvement with the Jan. 6 attack to include local officials and representatives, per the Post.

The subpoenas, which were sent to Dane County, Wis.; Maricopa County, Ariz.; Wayne County, Mich.; and Milwaukee, Wis., are among the first known requests for records by the newly appointed special counsel, the Post notes.

The three states in focus were at the center of Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Officials in Arizona and Wisconsin confirmed to Axios that they received subpoenas from Smith. Axios has also reached out to the Michigan secretary of state's office for confirmation.

Between the lines: The subpoena asks for communication with Trump and members of his close circle from June 1, 2020 through Jan. 20, 2021, per a copy of the request to the Dane County Clerk reviewed by Axios.

Catch up quick: Smith was appointed last month to oversee the federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents.

The purpose of Smith's appointment was to avoid the perception of a conflict of interest.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.