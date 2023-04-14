Former President Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Former President Trump "spent nearly seven hours" defending his family business during his second deposition for the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against him, his lawyers said Thursday evening.

Why it matters: It's first time the former president has spoken about the Trump Organization in the civil investigation that accuses him, his business and his elder children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump of fraud.

He invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to answer any questions from N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James (D) during his first deposition last August.

Details: Trump was seen arriving by motorcade to the attorney general's office in Lower Manhattan office just after 9.30a.m. ET

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office told NBC News "Trump spoke a lot" during the deposition, without elaborating on the details of the questions.

James was not in attendance, according to the spokesperson.

Trump left just after 6pm.

What they're saying: "The transactions at the center of this case were wildly profitable for the banks and for the Trump entities," said Christopher Kise, an attorney for the Trump Organization in a statement to media.