Trump to testify in New York attorney general investigation

Former President Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account that he will face questioning Wednesday from the New York state attorney general's office in its civil investigation into his business.

Why it matters: The deposition comes as Trump has faced a new level of legal scrutiny, and two days after the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence.

What he's saying: Trump said on his Truth Social account that he is seeing James on Wednesday "for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!"

State of play: New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) opened a civil investigation into the Trump organization's financial dealings earlier this year, alleging the company used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, were scheduled to testify last month, but the office of New York's attorney general postponed the depositions after the death of Ivana Trump.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying that seeking the best valuations is a common practice in the real estate industry, AP reports.

The big picture: Wednesday's deposition comes as Trump is in the middle of numerous other legal battles, including the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The FBI investigation on Monday is likely related to documents Trump took from the White House that may have been classified, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

