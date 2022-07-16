Seizure of ex-Trump attorney's phone in Jan. 6 probe lawful: Judge

Federal investigators did not act unlawfully when they seized a phone from an attorney who aided former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a U.S. District judge in New Mexico wrote in a new opinion Friday.

Driving the news: The investigators, who obtained a warrant, confiscated lawyer John Eastman’s phone in June as a part of a criminal inquiry into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Eastman's lawsuit sought to stop them from accessing its contents.

DOJ investigators indicated they would seek a second warrant before exploring what is on Eastman’s phone, Judge Robert Brack said in his opinion.

What they’re saying: "The Court is relying to a considerable extent on the assertion in the warrant that the investigative team will not examine the contents of the phone until it seeks a second warrant,” Brack stated.

Federal investigators must update the court on the matter before the end of July, he added.

Catch up quick: In June, the FBI seized Eastman’s phone, prompting him to file a legal challenge calling the seizure unlawful.

He asked the court to order the investigators to return his phone and destroy copies of any information they found on it.

At the time, Eastman's lawyer said FBI agents "forced" him to unlock his phone with his biometric data and used it to access his email accounts.

Background: Eastman pushed a theory that undergirded Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election: that then-Vice President Mike Pence could single-handedly reject electors.

The Jan. 6 select committee revealed in June that Eastman sought a presidential pardon following the Capitol riot.

