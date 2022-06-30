Judge lifts Trump's contempt order in New York civil investigation

Former President Trump is no longer in contempt of court after a New York Supreme Court judge lifted the civil order on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Driving the news: Justice Arthur Engoron found Trump in contempt last April for failing to turn over documents to New York Attorney General Letitia James for her investigation into his business, but ruled Wednesday that the former president met conditions required to lift the order, AP notes.

By the numbers: Engoron ordered Trump pay $10,000 per day in penalties until he complied with James' subpoena, issued last December, and he's since accumulated $110,000 in fines, Reuters reports.

What to watch: The judge ruled the money should remain in the attorney general’s escrow account pending the outcome of an appeal.

What they're saying: "Although we are pleased that the court has lifted the contempt finding, we maintain that it was wholly unwarranted and improper in the first place," said Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, in a statement to news outlets.