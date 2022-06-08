Trump set for July 15 testimony in New York probe
Former President Trump and his adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are scheduled to testify under oath on July 15 as part of a probe by the New York attorney general into his finances, a court filing revealed Wednesday.
Driving the news: This comes almost two weeks after a court ruled that the family was obligated to testify as part of the probe.
- Trump's attorneys had argued that the attorney general's office was planning to use the testimonies for a separate criminal investigation, but a four-judge panel in the appellate division of New York's trial court said that these were not related.
State of play: The former president and his children are slated to appear for testimony starting July 15 until the next week, unless a New York appeals court intervenes, according to the court documents.
Don't forget: New York Attorney General Letitia James said earlier this year that her office's investigation found that the Trump Organization allegedly used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."