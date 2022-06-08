Former President Trump and his adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are scheduled to testify under oath on July 15 as part of a probe by the New York attorney general into his finances, a court filing revealed Wednesday.

Driving the news: This comes almost two weeks after a court ruled that the family was obligated to testify as part of the probe.

Trump's attorneys had argued that the attorney general's office was planning to use the testimonies for a separate criminal investigation, but a four-judge panel in the appellate division of New York's trial court said that these were not related.

State of play: The former president and his children are slated to appear for testimony starting July 15 until the next week, unless a New York appeals court intervenes, according to the court documents.

Don't forget: New York Attorney General Letitia James said earlier this year that her office's investigation found that the Trump Organization allegedly used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."