Ivana Trump dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Trump, has died at the age of 73, per a statement from the Trump family.

Driving the news: "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.

The big picture: Ivana Trump was Donald Trump's first wife. They had three children together, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.