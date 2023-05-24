Ron DeSantis expected to challenge Trump with 2024 presidential campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce Wednesday evening that he is seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Why it matters: DeSantis — widely seen as former President Trump's most serious challenger — made a name for himself challenging COVID protocols and pursuing an aggressive conservative agenda on race, gender and education in the state of Florida after easily winning re-election in 2022.

State of play: The forthcoming announcement — notably expected to be made during a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk instead of on Fox News — comes after months of speculation about his ambitions.

DeSantis will use the various moves he's made in Florida — like fighting Disney, banning critical race theory, restricting discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, removing a "Soros-prosecutor," and opposing China — as a proposed "blueprint" for conservative policy across the country.

In April, he made overseas trips to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom to meet with leaders and party officials.

DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, is expected to play an outsized role as one of his most influential advisers shaping his image and his story as he seeks the nation's highest office.

While DeSantis doesn't have the same kind of baggage as Trump, he’ll still have to navigate forces that reshaped the Republican Party over the past seven years.

To be competitive, DeSantis will have to differentiate himself with Trump to woo those ready to move on from the former president, without alienating Trump's base.

Meanwhile, the former president has a lot to answer for: his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, his indictment in New York and multiple other criminal investigations.

What to watch: DeSantis faced early criticism for his lack of interpersonal skills, and Trump rolled out ten endorsements from Florida congressional Republicans while DeSantis was visiting D.C.

Polling has consistently shown DeSantis in second in the GOP primary but competitive head-to-head with President Biden.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.