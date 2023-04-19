LGBTQ rights supporters protest outside Gov. Ron Desantis' "Don't Tread on Florida" tour campaign event in Fort Myers in 2022. Photo: Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The Florida Department of Education approved a rule Wednesday barring public school classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for all grades.

Why it matters: The new rule comes amid a string of anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the U.S., which have included restricting gender-affirming care and restrictions on drag performances.

The department is building upon restrictions from the Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics, which focused on classroom instruction in kindergarten through third grade.

The rule prohibits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in grade four and higher unless "required by state academic standards" or part of a reproductive health course or lesson.

Teachers who violate the prohibition could have their licenses suspended or revoked.

The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has become a champion for conservative cultural issues — gearing up for a potential 2024 presidential run that would pit him against former President Trump, who in recent days has picked up endorsements from more Florida lawmakers.

The rule goes beyond legislation the Republican-majority Legislature is considering, which would expand the prohibition of classroom instruction on through eighth grade.

What they're saying: "The teaching of our standards is what should be going on, and none of this material is covered in our standards," state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said at the board meeting.

This is "providing clarity to assure that our teachers know that they're not getting in any kind of trouble for teaching the standards and making sure they stick to that," he added.

Flashback: High-profile conservatives said those who opposed the "Don't Say Gay" law were "groomers," framing the discussion around children and maintaining the legislation would not impact older students.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.