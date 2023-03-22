DeSantis administration moves to expand "Don't Say Gay" law in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) administration is moving to prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for all grades.

Driving the news: The proposal expands last year's Parental Rights in Education Act — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics and doesn't require legislative approval, per the AP.

DeSantis's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported the rule change.

Zoom out: The new proposal comes amid a string of anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed the state's legislative session so far this year, along with further bans on gender-affirming care and restrictions on drag performances.

The big picture: DeSantis has become a champion for conservative cultural issues, gearing up for a potential 2024 presidential run that would pit him against former President Trump.

The governor came out victorious in a feud with Disney over the corporation's criticism of the "Don't Say Gay" bill, and signed a law giving the state control over Disney World's self-governing district.

Details: The amendment, put forth by the state Education Department, would expand the ban of instruction of sexual orientation or gender identity to students beyond pre-kindergarten through third grade.

For grades 4-12, such instruction will be prohibited unless "expressly required" by state academic standards or as part of a reproductive health lesson, for which a student’s parent has the option to have their child opt out.

What's next: The proposal is scheduled to be voted on next month before Florida's Board of Education.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are also looking to ban the use of preferred pronouns for students and teachers in Florida schools.

Of note: Months after the Parental Rights in Education Act went into effect last July, schools started making changes to avoid violating the legislation amid increased scrutiny, Axios' Selene San Felice reports.