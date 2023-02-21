Tampa Bay LGBTQ activists prepare for fight over drag as bans spread

Drag Brunch at Miami's R House Wynwood on April 9, 2022. Gov. Ron DeSantis sought to revoke the bar's liquor license for hosting a drag performance in July that kids attended. Photo: Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

GOP attempts to restrict drag shows could reignite in Florida as other states move to ban the performances.

Driving the news: Tennessee is likely to become the first state to restrict drag performances this year, with a bill expected to pass the state Legislature this week. The legislation — which would criminalize "adult cabaret" performances, like drag shows, on public property — recently advanced to the House.

Republicans have targeted drag shows with restrictive bills in at least 14 other states this year.

Why it matters: Florida's Legislature convenes next month, and local LGBTQ activists expect state lawmakers to revisit the issue after a legislator's attempt to restrict drag flopped last year.

Between the lines: Regulating drag seems to be top of mind for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who earlier this month sent state agencies after a "Drag Queen Christmas" performance in Orlando, where all ages were welcome.

That's after he sought to revoke a Miami bar's liquor license for hosting a drag performance in July that kids attended.

Flashback: Last year, then-state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Howey-in-the-Hills) said he planned to propose legislation to make bringing a child to a drag show a felony with the potential to terminate parental rights.

The move appeared to be prompted by DeSantis suggesting that child protective services should investigate parents who take their children to drag shows.

Yes, but: Sabatini never put forward a bill. He lost his bid for Congress last year and is now head of the Lake County GOP.

What they're saying: St. Petersburg-based LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida is preparing to battle "what we know will be an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation," this year, including attacks on drag, spokesperson Brandon Wolf told Axios.