Here's a look at how the General Assembly spent the week.

🏳️‍🌈 Bills to regulate drag shows and ban gender-affirming care for minors continued to advance as critics ramped up their opposition.

Protesters interrupted a hearing on the bill to regulate drag shows with a Dolly Parton singalong.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal said they were preparing a legal challenge in the likely event that the effort to ban puberty blockers, hormones and other treatments for transgender youth becomes law.

📌 House Speaker Cameron Sexton visited a legislative hearing to criticize an anti-abortion activist who had told lawmakers the Tennessee Right to Life group would "score" them based on their votes on a measure to add limited exceptions to Tennessee's strict abortion ban.

A House panel approved a bill that would add a clear exception for doctors performing abortions in life-threatening situations.

🍎 The Senate approved a bill to expand school vouchers to Hamilton County. The education savings account program allows eligible families to use tax dollars to pay for private school.