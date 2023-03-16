Florida's gender-affirming care ban for trans youth takes effect

Florida's ban on gender-affirming health care for minors goes into effect today as Republican lawmakers seek to strengthen the ban and opponents make moves to fight it.

Driving the news: GOP legislators are now trying to codify the Florida Board of Medicine's ban with a proposed law that would also restrict adult care.

The bill advancing in the Florida Senate would make providing gender-affirming medical care to transgender minors a felony and would prohibit state funds from being used to cover the same care for adults.

A companion bill has been filed in the House.

Between the lines: The proposed legislation would also put trans health care at the center of custody battles in state courts, per the Miami Herald.

Parents would be able to seek court reviews of custody agreements to fight another parent’s ability to seek gender-affirming care for the child out of state.

Meanwhile: Nonprofit law firm Southern Legal Counsel plans to file a federal lawsuit challenging the state's ban.

SLC is also fighting the ban on Medicaid coverage for transgender health care, with a trial set for May 9.

Flashback: In November, the Florida Board of Medicine finalized a rule to prohibit health providers in the state from offering gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries, for transgender patients younger than 18.

It marked the first time that a state medical board — government bodies that regulate the practice of medicine in a state — had pursued such a rule, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reported.

The latest: Starting today, doctors who violate the rule risk being issued fines or having their licenses revoked by the board.

Current patients are still allowed to continue with treatment, since they've been grandfathered in.

Of note: Major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, consider gender-affirming care to be medically necessary and potentially lifesaving to transgender youth.

