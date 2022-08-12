Florida to block use of Medicaid for gender-affirming care

Florida has moved to prohibit transgender residents from using Medicaid to pay for gender-affirming care.

The big picture: Florida joined at least 10 other states — including Texas, Arizona and Missouri— in barring residents from using Medicaid to pay for the medications and surgeries prescribed to those with gender dysphoria, the Washington Post reports.

These medical treatments often include hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

Details: The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration added the new language Thursday. The new rules for the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid program will take effect on Aug. 21, Politico reports.

The AHCA did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: Last week, Florida's medical board took a step toward creating guidelines that would prohibit minors from receiving hormone therapy and undergoing surgeries because of gender dysphoria, Axios previously reported

The board approved holding workshops, gathering data and speaking with experts in order to build a standard of care.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration asked the state's medical board to ban transition-related care for transgender minors in June.

Between the lines: Major medical organizations such as the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association have endorsed gender-affirming care as a standard and accepted medical treatment for years.