Florida to block use of Medicaid for gender-affirming care
Florida has moved to prohibit transgender residents from using Medicaid to pay for gender-affirming care.
The big picture: Florida joined at least 10 other states — including Texas, Arizona and Missouri— in barring residents from using Medicaid to pay for the medications and surgeries prescribed to those with gender dysphoria, the Washington Post reports.
- These medical treatments often include hormone therapy and puberty blockers.
Details: The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration added the new language Thursday. The new rules for the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid program will take effect on Aug. 21, Politico reports.
- The AHCA did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.
Catch up quick: Last week, Florida's medical board took a step toward creating guidelines that would prohibit minors from receiving hormone therapy and undergoing surgeries because of gender dysphoria, Axios previously reported
- The board approved holding workshops, gathering data and speaking with experts in order to build a standard of care.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration asked the state's medical board to ban transition-related care for transgender minors in June.
Between the lines: Major medical organizations such as the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association have endorsed gender-affirming care as a standard and accepted medical treatment for years.
- The AMA has asked governors to oppose state legislation on gender transition-related care for minor patients, saying it is “a dangerous intrusion into the practice of medicine."
- Transgender and nonbinary identities "are normal variations of human identity and expression," the AMA said.
- Understanding of transgender health care continues to evolve as doctors remain divided on the issue, Axios' Tina Reed reports.