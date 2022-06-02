Medicaid may stop covering gender-affirming care in Florida.

Driving the news: Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration released a Generally Accepted Professional Medical Standards report Thursday, which claims that treatments for gender dysphoria like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries are under-researched and ineffective.

The agency said it will initiate a rulemaking process for Medicaid's gender-affirming treatment coverage, with more information to be published in the Florida Administrative Register.

Flashback: Last month, the Florida Department of Health advised doctors to ignore federal guidance and stop assisting children and teens with gender transitions.

Why it matters: ​​If Medicaid coverage ends for transgender-affirming care, it may violate the Affordable Care Act's discrimination protections.

Florida currently has no explicit policy regarding transgender health coverage. If trans Medicaid coverage ends, the state would join Texas, Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas and Arizona in having a state Medicaid policy that explicitly excludes transgender health coverage and care.

The big picture: This is a serious step from the DeSantis administration, especially at the start of LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously focused his attention against transgender children and teens, banning them from girls' and women's sports and even declaring an NCAA Florida swimmer the "rightful winner" in a race after a transgender competitor beat her.

The Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics for banning classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade — goes into effect next month.

What they're saying: Journalist Alejandra Caraballo pointed out that the agency's reports heavily cite "debunked pseudoscience" of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD).