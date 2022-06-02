Florida re-evaluates Medicaid coverage for transgender care
Medicaid may stop covering gender-affirming care in Florida.
Driving the news: Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration released a Generally Accepted Professional Medical Standards report Thursday, which claims that treatments for gender dysphoria like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries are under-researched and ineffective.
- The agency said it will initiate a rulemaking process for Medicaid's gender-affirming treatment coverage, with more information to be published in the Florida Administrative Register.
Flashback: Last month, the Florida Department of Health advised doctors to ignore federal guidance and stop assisting children and teens with gender transitions.
Why it matters: If Medicaid coverage ends for transgender-affirming care, it may violate the Affordable Care Act's discrimination protections.
- Florida currently has no explicit policy regarding transgender health coverage. If trans Medicaid coverage ends, the state would join Texas, Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas and Arizona in having a state Medicaid policy that explicitly excludes transgender health coverage and care.
The big picture: This is a serious step from the DeSantis administration, especially at the start of LGBTQ+ Pride month.
- Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously focused his attention against transgender children and teens, banning them from girls' and women's sports and even declaring an NCAA Florida swimmer the "rightful winner" in a race after a transgender competitor beat her.
- The Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics for banning classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade — goes into effect next month.
What they're saying: Journalist Alejandra Caraballo pointed out that the agency's reports heavily cite "debunked pseudoscience" of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD).
- "This is just pure cruelty to low-income trans people," she tweeted.
