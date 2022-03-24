10 mins ago - Sports

Gov. Ron DeSantis makes his own swimming rules

Selene San Felice
A photograph of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas standing on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division 1 Championships, as other medalists pose for a photo.
Lia Thomas (L) stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division 1 Championships on March 17, as other medalists (L-R) Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde pose for a photo. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared war against the NCAA after a Florida swimmer lost to a transgender woman in last week's championships.

Driving the news: DeSantis signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring Emma Weyant, a University of Virginia swimmer and Olympian from Sarasota, the "rightful winner" of the NCAA 500-yard women's freestyle swimming championship event.

Background: Transgender women have been allowed to compete in women's categories in the Olympics since 2003 and the NCAA since 2010, per Politico.

Flashback: DeSantis signed legislation last year banning transgender athletes from women's sports at the high school and college levels.

What they're saying: "The NCAA is basically taking efforts to destroy women's athletics. They're trying to undermine the integrity of the competition, and they're crowning somebody else the women's champion. We think that's wrong," DeSantis said at a press conference in Pasco County Tuesday.

  • Weyant's family and the NCAA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Equality Florida sent Axios a statement condemning the proclamation.

  • "Right now, Floridians are facing soaring housing costs, skyrocketing property insurance rates, crumbling infrastructure, and a whole host of other urgent crises," the LGBTQ advocacy group wrote.
  • "But where is Governor DeSantis? Using all of his energy to fuel culture war divisiveness and issue proclamations that address none of the problems his constituents are facing."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more