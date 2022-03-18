Lia Thomas becomes first trans athlete to win NCAA Division I title

The University of Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title after finishing first in the women's 500-yard freestyle championship, ESPN reports.

State of play: Thomas finished with a time of 4:33.24, followed by Emma Weyant, who had a time of 4:34.99. Erica Sullivan finished third at 4:35.92.

Thomas finished about nine seconds behind Olympian Katie Ledecky's 4:24.06 record.

What she's saying: "I didn't have a whole lot of expectation for this meet," Thomas said after the race Thursday evening, per AP. "I was just happy to be here and race and compete the best I could."

Of note: Thomas declined to participate in the NCAA-required post-race news conference, saying that she tries to "block out" distractions and tries "to focus on my swimming, what I need to do to get ready for my races," per ESPN.

Thomas could potentially face action by the NCAA’s swimming and diving championships committee for skipping it, AP reports.

Catch up fast: The NCAA last month cleared the way for Thomas to compete at nationals after saying it would not change its policy on eligibility requirements for trans swimmers.

The agency allows each sport's governing body to decide eligibility requirements.

USA Swimming says trans women must maintain a testosterone level below 5 nanomoles per liter for at least 36 months to be allowed to compete.

Between the lines: There is no evidence that suggests that having higher levels of testosterone gives athletes an unfair advantage.

What we’re watching: Thomas is scheduled to compete in the 200-yard freestyle on Friday and the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday.

