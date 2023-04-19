Data: Axios research. Chart: Axios Visuals. DeSantis has not officially declared. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is considered an endorsement for himself.

Former President Trump is pushing his fight deep into Gov. Ron Desantis' backyard in Florida, picking a fight over Disney and picking off Sunshine State lawmakers, one by one.

Why it matters: Trump sees DeSantis as his only threat for the nomination — and has told aides he will pound him relentlessly with name-calling and policy attacks.

DeSantis earned his first congressional endorsement from a member of the Florida delegation today — Rep. Laurel Lee — hours before meeting with three dozen members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

That was quickly overshadowed by news that Reps. John Rutherford and Brian Mast would become the sixth and seventh House Republicans from Florida to endorse Trump.

Josh Kraushaar tweeted: "No surprise that DeSantis wasn't going to get [Floridian U.S. Reps.] Matt Gaetz or Anna Paulina Luna. But to lose Greg Steube, Brian Mast and Byron Donalds — the type of FL Republicans you'd expect to be on the DeSantis bandwagon — is a leading indicator something not right with the [DeSantis] outreach."

DeSantis, who has been endorsed by Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), trails Trump significantly in 2o24 polls.

NBC News reported last week that DeSantis' team had called at least six members of the Florida delegation, including Lee, to try to stop them from endorsing Trump.

Massie — a rising GOP star who was a host of the governor's Capitol Hill event yesterday — noted the significant protester presence.

"[D]ogs don't bark at parked cars," Massie told Axios. "If you're trying to rally Republicans to a cause and a bunch of extreme leftists show up, it's not a bad thing."

Trump continues to troll DeSantis from Palm Beach, Fla., posting yesterday after the governor made new threats against Disney: "DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney. His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face."

DeSantis suggested Monday, perhaps partly tongue in cheek, that Florida could build a competing theme park or even a prison near Walt Disney World: "I think the possibilities are endless."

Reality check: At home, DeSantis is racking up wins after his 19-point landslide re-election in November. A Washington Post front-page story today is headlined, "DeSantis amasses power — and puts it to use ... How DeSantis became Florida’s most powerful governor in a generation."

With the GOP holding veto-proof control of the state House and Senate, DeSantis is using the current legislative sessions to swiftly advance an agenda to "remake the state to his vision," the Post writes.

He says in his book — "The Courage to Be Free," which will be on the New York Times bestseller list next Sunday for the sixth week in a row — that he ultimately aims to "Make America Florida."

To cap DeSantis' bad day, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) tweeted last evening: "Today, after careful consideration and a positive meeting with Governor DeSantis, I have decided to endorse President @realDonaldTrump for 2024."