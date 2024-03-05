Super Tuesday: Trump and Biden cement all-but-certain rematch

Former President Trump and President Biden vaulted toward their parties' respective nominations on Super Tuesday, snatching the overwhelming majority of delegates up for grabs across more than a dozen states.
Why it matters: On the biggest voting day before November, the frontrunners won the two states with the most delegates: Texas and California.
President Biden won Utah's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, but the state's GOP results were delayed thanks to myriad issues with its new caucus system, Axios Salt Lake City's Kim Bojórquez reports.