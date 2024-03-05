Skip to main content
Updated Mar 6, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Super Tuesday: Trump and Biden cement all-but-certain rematch

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals

Former President Trump and President Biden vaulted toward their parties' respective nominations on Super Tuesday, snatching the overwhelming majority of delegates up for grabs across more than a dozen states.

Why it matters: On the biggest voting day before November, the frontrunners won the two states with the most delegates: Texas and California.

12:41am ET

Utah GOP primary plagued by tech issues

President Biden won Utah's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, but the state's GOP results were delayed thanks to myriad issues with its new caucus system, Axios Salt Lake City's Kim Bojórquez reports.

Context: The Utah GOP opted to hold a presidential preference poll at caucus meetings this year, but many locations encountered long lines and technical difficulties, frustrating GOP voters and delaying results.

12:33am ET

Trump foe Schiff locks down easier path to U.S. Senate

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey topped the primary field in California's U.S. Senate race Tuesday, advancing to a November general election, Axios' Stephen Neukam reports.

The big picture: For the first time in decades, Californians will not be represented by a woman in the Senate.

  • Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) was appointed to fill the seat of longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who died in September. But Butler decided not to run for a full term.
