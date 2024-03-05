Super Tuesday: Trump and Biden cement all-but-certain rematch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals Former President Trump and President Biden vaulted toward their parties' respective nominations on Super Tuesday, snatching the overwhelming majority of delegates up for grabs across more than a dozen states. Why it matters: On the biggest voting day before November, the frontrunners won the two states with the most delegates: Texas and California.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley won only one state: Vermont.

In California, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) placed first in the state's open primary for the seat held for decades by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, per AP. Schiff will likely face Republican Steve Garvey, a former MLB star, setting up an easier path to take the solidly Democratic seat.

In Texas, Rep. Colin Allred was projected to win the Democratic Senate primary and will face Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new details and developments.

President Biden won Utah's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, but the state's GOP results were delayed thanks to myriad issues with its new caucus system, Axios Salt Lake City's Kim Bojórquez reports.

Context: The Utah GOP opted to hold a presidential preference poll at caucus meetings this year, but many locations encountered long lines and technical difficulties, frustrating GOP voters and delaying results.

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey topped the primary field in California's U.S. Senate race Tuesday, advancing to a November general election, Axios' Stephen Neukam reports.

The big picture: For the first time in decades, Californians will not be represented by a woman in the Senate.