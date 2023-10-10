Former baseball MVP Steve Garvey launches GOP bid in California Senate race

Share on email (opens in new window)

Steve Garvey during the Old-Timers game before a Dodgers game in Los Angeles in July 2016. Photo: Scott Varley/Getty Images

Former Dodgers MVP Steve Garvey announced a bid on Tuesday for the California Senate race in the seat previously held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Why it matters: Garvey is running as a Republican in a state where Democrats have held U.S. Senate seats for the past three decades.

"I never played for Democrats or Republicans or independents. I played for all of you," he said in an announcement video that featured clips of his baseball career and continued with videos of him currently.

Driving the news: Feinstein, the longest serving female senator in the U.S., died in September at 90 years old.

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.), the former president of Emily's List, has filled her vacant seat, following an appointment from Gov. Gavin Newsom. It's unclear if she will run for the seat in 2024.

Three Democrats — California Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter — are running in the race, which is expected to be one of the most watched of the upcoming election cycle.

Catch up quick: Garvey, who said he'll run a "commonsense campaign," played as a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1987.

"In baseball, it's not about the individual; it's about the team," he said in a statement. "I believe the same holds true for politics. It's time we come together, find common ground, and work towards a brighter future."

He said he considers California to have once been the heartbeat of America but that now the state is "just a murmur."

