Laphonza Butler sworn in as California senator in historic first
Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) was sworn into office on Tuesday, becoming the first Black lesbian to openly serve in the U.S. Senate.
Driving the news: Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to represent California in the Senate, administered the oath of office.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed the Emily's List president to replace longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Between the lines: After Harris was elected to the White House, there were no Black women in the Senate, until Tuesday.
- "I'm sure she will do an excellent job in filling the seat for the time being," Harris said on Tuesday.
- "I know that our old colleague is looking down at this moment with pride," added Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer while welcoming Butler.
What we're watching: Butler said she is unsure if she will join a crowded field of Democrats running for the Senate seat in November 2024, per the Los Angeles Times.
