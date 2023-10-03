Laphonza Butler sworn in as California senator in historic first

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) (left) was sworn into office on Oct. 3 by Vice President Kamala Harris (right) in the Old Senate Chamber. Butler's wife, Neneki Lee (middle), is present. Photo: Bill Clark/Getty Images

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) was sworn into office on Tuesday, becoming the first Black lesbian to openly serve in the U.S. Senate.

Driving the news: Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to represent California in the Senate, administered the oath of office.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed the Emily's List president to replace longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Between the lines: After Harris was elected to the White House, there were no Black women in the Senate, until Tuesday.

"I'm sure she will do an excellent job in filling the seat for the time being," Harris said on Tuesday.

"I know that our old colleague is looking down at this moment with pride," added Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer while welcoming Butler.

What we're watching: Butler said she is unsure if she will join a crowded field of Democrats running for the Senate seat in November 2024, per the Los Angeles Times.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.