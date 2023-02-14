Sen. Dianne Feinstein won't seek re-election in 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will not seek re-election in 2024, she said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Several Democrats had already announced campaigns for her seat before she officially announced her retirement.

Driving the news: "I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement.

She said she will focus her energy in her last two years in Congress on pushing legislation, specifically on gun violence, stating: “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives."

What they're saying: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), one of the House Democrats running for Feinstein's seat, said in a statement: "Dianne Feinstein is one of the finest legislators we’ve ever known. From the torture report, a dogged pursuit of gun safety, and championship of LGBTQ+ rights, her body of work defines her legacy."

"Feinstein has had a remarkable career serving the people of California," Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), another contender, said on Twitter. "She created a path for women in politics that I am proud to follow. I thank the Senator for her leadership and appreciate all that she has accomplished for our state."

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) also plans to jump in the race.

The backdrop: The 89-year-old, five-term senator is the oldest member of the Senate and has a sweeping and complicated legacy. Her ability to serve has come into question in recent years amid reports of her declining memory.

She's bowed out from several leadership positions in the last two years, including Senate Judiciary Committee chair and Senate president pro tempore — which is third in the presidential line of succession.

Feinstein stepped into the national spotlight in 1978 as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, becoming the city's first female mayor after the murders of Mayor George Moscone and fellow supervisor and legendary LGBTQ+ rights figure Harvey Milk.

She was elected to the Senate in 1992 – dubbed the "Year of the Woman" after the election of four female Democratic senators – and authored the 1994 assault weapons ban.

Feinstein served as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee from 2009 to 2015, leading the massive investigation into the CIA's post-9/11 torture program during that time, and later joined the late Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) to offer a legislative amendment banning so-called "enhanced interrogation techniques."

