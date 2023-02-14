Sen. Dianne Feinstein won't seek re-election in 2024
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will not seek re-election in 2024, she said Tuesday.
Why it matters: Several Democrats had already announced campaigns for her seat before she officially announced her retirement.
Driving the news: "I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement.
- She said she will focus her energy in her last two years in Congress on pushing legislation, specifically on gun violence, stating: “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives."
What they're saying: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), one of the House Democrats running for Feinstein's seat, said in a statement: "Dianne Feinstein is one of the finest legislators we’ve ever known. From the torture report, a dogged pursuit of gun safety, and championship of LGBTQ+ rights, her body of work defines her legacy."
- "Feinstein has had a remarkable career serving the people of California," Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), another contender, said on Twitter. "She created a path for women in politics that I am proud to follow. I thank the Senator for her leadership and appreciate all that she has accomplished for our state."
- Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) also plans to jump in the race.
The backdrop: The 89-year-old, five-term senator is the oldest member of the Senate and has a sweeping and complicated legacy. Her ability to serve has come into question in recent years amid reports of her declining memory.
- She's bowed out from several leadership positions in the last two years, including Senate Judiciary Committee chair and Senate president pro tempore — which is third in the presidential line of succession.
- Feinstein stepped into the national spotlight in 1978 as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, becoming the city's first female mayor after the murders of Mayor George Moscone and fellow supervisor and legendary LGBTQ+ rights figure Harvey Milk.
- She was elected to the Senate in 1992 – dubbed the "Year of the Woman" after the election of four female Democratic senators – and authored the 1994 assault weapons ban.
- Feinstein served as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee from 2009 to 2015, leading the massive investigation into the CIA's post-9/11 torture program during that time, and later joined the late Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) to offer a legislative amendment banning so-called "enhanced interrogation techniques."
