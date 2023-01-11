Rep. Barbara Lee plans to run for Senate in 2024

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) conduct a news conference on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Feb. 23. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) plans to run for Senate in 2024, according to a source familiar with the matter, which comes after Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) publicly announced her bid.

The big picture: Lee would be the first Black woman senator since Vice President Kamala Harris resigned from her former seat to serve as VP.

Lee, who would be the third Black woman senator in the chamber's history, shared her plans during a meeting Wednesday with the Congressional Black Caucus, the source said.

Per the source, Lee has not publicly shared her plans out of respect for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 89, who has not yet announced if she's seeking re-election. It has been widely speculated that the veteran lawmaker will not run for another term.

has not yet announced if she's seeking re-election. It has been widely speculated that the veteran lawmaker will not run for another term. Feinstein previously said in a statement to Axios: “Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time."

Politico first reported Lee's plans.

State of play: California's Senate race is shaping up to be a crowded contest after Lee and Porter's announcements. Other Democrats, including Reps. Ro Khanna and Adam Schiff, are also reportedly eyeing jumping into the race.

Lee's Senate announcement leaves open her House seat in California's 12th Congressional District.

Context: California's other sitting senator, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), won election to the Senate during the 2022 midterm elections, becoming the first Latino elected to represent the state in the Senate after being appointed to fill the vacancy left by Harris.