Rep. Katie Porter announces 2024 Senate bid
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday that she is running for Senate in 2024.
Why it matters: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 89, has not said if she’s running for re-election, but Porter will put significant pressure on California’s senior senator to decide.
The big picture: Both of California's sitting senators have not publicly said if they plan to leave their seats, but it is widely speculated that Feinstein will not seek another term.
- Feinstein in 2021 filed initial paperwork to run for reelection, but it was more of a formality, rather than an official announcement, per the SFGATE.
- "In order to keep that account active, the senator has to maintain current filings with the FEC," Tom Mentzer, communications director for Feinstein, told SFGATE.
- California's other sitting senator, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) won election to the Senate during the 2022 midterm elections, becoming the first Latino elected to represent the state in the Senate.
- Porter beat a Republican challenger during the 2022 midterm elections to secure a third term in Congress.
What she's saying: "I’ve spent my career—both before and after being elected to the House—taking on special interests and delivering for working people, and I’m running for the Senate because Californians deserve a warrior fighting for them in Washington," Porter wrote in an email to her supporters.
- "California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy," she said on Twitter.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.