Congressional candidate Robert Garcia speaks to his supporters at an election night celebration on Nov. 8, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Several Latinos made history during the midterm elections across the U.S.

Driving the news: Among them are Sen. Alex Padilla (D), who became the first Latino elected to represent California in the Senate, as well as the state’s House candidate Robert Garcia (D), who is set to be the first out LGBTQ immigrant in Congress as a gay man from Puerto Rico.

Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican U.S. Air Force veteran, will become Florida's first Mexican American woman in Congress.

Padilla was first appointed to fill Vice President Harris' former seat by California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom nearly two years ago.

Why it matters: Despite growing recognition of their power as a voting bloc, Latinos remain underrepresented in the federal government.

Hispanics make up 19% of the U.S. population but only 9% of House lawmakers and 6% of senators. The majority of those seats are held by Democrats.

The big picture: This year, 50 Latino Democrats and 33 Hispanic Republicans ran for U.S. House seats, according to both parties.

There were a record number of Republican campaigns by Latinas.

Worth noting: Latino voters continue to hold a significant amount of political weight, especially in battleground states, but about a quarter of Latinos recently surveyed said neither Democrats nor Republicans are swaying them.