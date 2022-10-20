Democrats and Republicans aren't cutting it for Latinos, poll finds

Data: Ipsos; Note: Data rounded to nearest whole; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

A significant portion of U.S. Latinos say neither the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party represent or care about them, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

The big picture: About a quarter of Latinos surveyed say neither Democrats nor Republicans are swaying them, creating uncertainty in close races where Latinos could be critical just weeks before the 2022 midterms.

Democrats have been losing ground with Latino voters over the past few years.

By the numbers: 28% of respondents said neither party cares about Latinos.

33% said Democrats care about Latinos, compared to 11% who said the same about Republicans.

22% say both parties take Latinos for granted. Around 25% said the GOP takes Latinos for granted, compared to 19% who said that about Democrats.

What they're saying: Latinos' disillusionment with both parties hurts Democrats more since they have historically had a vast advantage among Hispanic voters, Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios.

"I think the top of concern, particularly for Democrats, is that Latino Americans think the Republican Party by a small margin is better on the economy, 25% to 19%."

"Still, there's not really much difference, which I think speaks a little bit to that disillusionment."

Jackson said Latinos have become swing voters in the sunbelt states and don't appear to be connected to either party.

Between the lines: Even though 69% of respondents said President Biden shouldn't run for re-election in 2024, a vast majority of them support several of his policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act, and student loan debt forgiveness program — what Jackson called "little bit of a disconnect."

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Latino Poll, in partnership with Noticias Telemundo, was conducted Sept. 30-Oct.8 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,005 Hispanic/Latino adults age 18 or older.

The margin of sampling error is ±3.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample.

