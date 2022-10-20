Democrats and Republicans aren't cutting it for Latinos, poll finds
A significant portion of U.S. Latinos say neither the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party represent or care about them, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.
The big picture: About a quarter of Latinos surveyed say neither Democrats nor Republicans are swaying them, creating uncertainty in close races where Latinos could be critical just weeks before the 2022 midterms.
- Democrats have been losing ground with Latino voters over the past few years.
By the numbers: 28% of respondents said neither party cares about Latinos.
- 33% said Democrats care about Latinos, compared to 11% who said the same about Republicans.
- 22% say both parties take Latinos for granted. Around 25% said the GOP takes Latinos for granted, compared to 19% who said that about Democrats.
What they're saying: Latinos' disillusionment with both parties hurts Democrats more since they have historically had a vast advantage among Hispanic voters, Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios.
- "I think the top of concern, particularly for Democrats, is that Latino Americans think the Republican Party by a small margin is better on the economy, 25% to 19%."
- "Still, there's not really much difference, which I think speaks a little bit to that disillusionment."
- Jackson said Latinos have become swing voters in the sunbelt states and don't appear to be connected to either party.
Between the lines: Even though 69% of respondents said President Biden shouldn't run for re-election in 2024, a vast majority of them support several of his policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act, and student loan debt forgiveness program — what Jackson called "little bit of a disconnect."
Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Latino Poll, in partnership with Noticias Telemundo, was conducted Sept. 30-Oct.8 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,005 Hispanic/Latino adults age 18 or older.
- The margin of sampling error is ±3.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample.
