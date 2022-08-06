Skip to main content
Russell Contreras

1. The shifting Latino voters

Illustration of a torn photo of Hispanic man wearing a Biden/Harris face mask overlaying a photo of a "Latinos voten por Trump" banner.
Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photo: The Washington Post, NurPhoto/Getty

Big divides over issues like inflation and crime — along with religious and cultural dissonance with progressives — are eroding Latinos' decades-long loyalty to the Democratic Party, injecting a major wildcard into the 2022 midterms and beyond.

Why it matters: Democrats once viewed projected U.S. Latino population growth as their party's ticket to long-term political dominance. But recent elections and midterm polls show the perils in that thinking.

