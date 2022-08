Four conservative Latina candidates are raising Republicans' hopes after winning congressional primaries in Texas and Virginia.

Driving the news: Now-Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) flipped a Democrat-held seat in South Texas earlier this summer. She — along with fellow Texans Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz, and Yesli Vega in Virginia — are part of a larger trend of Republican Latinas stepping up to run for office this cycle.