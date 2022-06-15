Republicans flip South Texas House seat

Republican Mayra Flores comfortably won a Democrat-held U.S. House seat in South Texas on Tuesday, according to AP.

Why it matters: Flores' victory is a boon to Republicans in a region where they have made substantial gains in recent years and are aiming to pick up more seats in November.

The backdrop: The seat was vacated in March when Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela resigned from the House to work at a lobbying firm.

Vela had announced a year earlier he wouldn't seek reelection.

By the numbers: Flores, a respiratory care practitioner, was up over Democrat Dan Sanchez, an attorney, by 8 points with 95% of precincts reporting.

Vela won the seat by 14 points in 2020, and by 20 points in 2018.

The region had a notable swing towards former President Trump between 2016 and 2020.

With 51% of the vote, Flores succeeded in avoiding a runoff election, which occurs in Texas if no candidate wins a majority.

Yes, but: Flores' tenure may not last longer than seven months, given that she's set to face Rep. Vincente Gonzalez (D-Texas) in a newly drawn district that's far more favorable to Democrats.

Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman said they rate the district as leans Democratic in November given that it's a Biden+15 district.

What they're saying: In a statement to the Texas Tribune, Sanchez blamed his loss in part on having "little to no support" from national Democrats.