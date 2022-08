Reproduced from PRRI, 2020 Census of American Religion; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The Latino exodus from Catholicism and toward more politically conservative evangelical faiths is one important reason for the rightward shift that could shape the future of the electorate.

The big picture: The percentage of Latinos who identify as Protestant — meaning evangelical and other Christian faiths — is expected to grow from about 25% now to 50% by 2030, researchers say.