3. What's driving the shift
There's no single reason or issue behind conservative Latinos' growing political clout. Their interests and ideology vary depending on where they live and what country they or their family came from.
The big picture: Whether it's the desire to protect oil industry and law enforcement jobs in South Texas, or being receptive to anti-socialism messaging in Florida and economic opportunity concerns in Arizona, conservative Latinos are becoming more open to Republican Party appeals in critical states.