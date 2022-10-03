Where things stand with Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The Biden administration last week saw its first major legal challenges to its student loan forgiveness plan, which has presented new political hurdles for the White House less than two months after the initial announcement.

Why it matters: Republicans and some Democrats in battleground states have criticized the plan as an illegal use of executive power and launched attacks on the program's price tag — before borrowers can even apply for forgiveness.

The big picture: The plan could cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year.

The Department of Education has said that a "short online application" for borrowers to apply for student loan forgiveness will be released starting in October, but no exact date has been set yet, per the New York Times.

"We're trying to give relief to everyday Americans," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week.

Here's where things currently stand with Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Legal challenges

The libertarian Pacific Legal Foundation last week mounted the first known major legal challenge to Biden's plan in an attempt to block it.

The PLF alleged that plaintiff Frank Garrison, an employee of the foundation, "will face immediate tax liability from the state of Indiana because of the automatic cancellation of a portion of his debt."

The White House condemned the lawsuit, saying "opponents of the debt relief plan are trying anything they can to stop this program that will provide needed relief to working families."

Several GOP-led states also sued the Biden administration last week over the debt forgiveness plan, alleging that the program would be an overreach of Biden's executive powers and arguing that it would be financially harmful, per NBC News.

The states asked a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order to pause the program.

An estimated 43 million student borrowers eligible for relief could be stuck in financial limbo if the order becomes involved in drawn-out litigation, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

Department of Education changes

The Department of Education last week, amid the legal challenges, amended the eligibility of its debt relief program, Politico reports.

The department said that borrowers whose federal loans are privately owned are not eligible for relief. Initially, the administration said that borrowers with privately owned loans could receive up to $10,000 or $20,000 of relief, per Politico.

The administration also updated its guidance last week to specifically say that borrowers could opt out of automatic relief.

"If you would like to opt out of debt relief for any reason—including because you are concerned about a state tax liability—you will be given an opportunity to opt out," the department said reads after the update.

Estimated cost of the plan

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office last week released new estimates on the cost of Biden's program, saying that it could total about $400 billion.

CBO also estimated that the administration's plan to pause loan repayments through December would cost roughly $20 billion.

The Department of Education last week also released its own estimates on the cost of the program, saying that it'd cost an average of $30 billion a year over the next decade, with a total of $379 billion for the whole program.

Student loan forgiveness application form

What to watch: Jean-Pierre said the application will be available from October 2022 through December 2023, but said no specific launch date has been set.

The Department of Education said last week that it will send weekly updates on the program to borrowers who have signed up.

The White House maintains that it is holding meetings across departments to ensure that the application is released in October, per the New York Times.

Go deeper... Who student debt relief helps (and it's not who you think)