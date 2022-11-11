Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden's student loan relief plan

An activist holds a cancel student debt sign in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 25, 2022. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday.

Details: U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, appointed by former President Trump, declared the program illegal after the Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit last month alleging the administration violated federal procedures.

Driving the news: The move comes after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the plan in a suit brought by six Republican states.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.