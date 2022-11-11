39 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden's student loan relief plan
A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday.
Details: U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, appointed by former President Trump, declared the program illegal after the Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit last month alleging the administration violated federal procedures.
Driving the news: The move comes after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the plan in a suit brought by six Republican states.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.