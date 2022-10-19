People outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 11. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

A conservative Wisconsin group asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has been sued by a number of states and entities over the forgiveness plan and recently began accepting applications.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, argued in its application for an emergency injunction that the Biden administration had overstepped its executive powers in proposing going forward with the plan.

It filed its suit against Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona earlier this month.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for details.