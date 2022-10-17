Student loan forgiveness application officially live
More than 8 million people have submitted student loan forgiveness applications since a beta site launched Friday, President Biden said Monday announcing that the official application is now live.
Why it matters: Biden called the debt relief a "game changer" with the plan canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year.
- Biden said more than 40 million Americans can benefit from the relief.
- The online application takes an estimated five minutes, and documents aren't needed.
The big picture: Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has faced a number of legal challenges as well as criticism from Republicans and some Democrats in battleground states.
Zoom out: The government is advising borrowers to apply by mid-November to receive relief before the student loan payment pause expires on Dec. 31, 2022.
- The Department of Education will continue to process applications as they are received through Dec. 31, 2023.
- Relief is expected within six weeks for most borrowers, the government said.
What's next: A paper version of the form is expected soon, the government said on the student aid website.
Student loan application site live
Details: A beta student loan forgiveness application went live Friday night and is now officially live as of Monday afternoon, Biden said.
Zoom in: Borrowers can apply without attaching any proof or documentation that they qualify for debt relief by going through the easy application process.
- The simple application requests borrower information, such as name, Social Security number, email, phone number and more.
- Individuals who make less than $125,000 per year, and married couples who earn under $250,000, qualify for forgiveness.
What they're saying: "About 90% of that relief is going to go to those making less than $75,000 a year," Biden said.
Student loan relief deadline for teachers, military and more
Meanwhile, a Halloween deadline is approaching for public service borrowers who are employed by non-profits, the military, or federal, state, Tribal or local government.
- These borrowers who include teachers may be eligible to have all of their student loans forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.
- Borrowers must apply and certify their employment at PSLF.gov by Oct. 31, the government said.
Between the lines: The waiver provides federal student debt relief to public servants after 120 qualifying payments, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.
- It also allows public servants with student loan debt to earn credit for past payments that previously did not count toward the required 120 monthly payments.
Yes, but: More than 100 congressional Democrats signed a letter in August asking the Biden administration to extend a waiver for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program through July 2023.
Flashback: Earlier this month, the White House said the Department of Education had approved more than $13 billion in forgiveness for more than 211,000 public servants under temporary changes to PSLF.
