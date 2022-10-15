Toys R Us shops are now open in Macy's stores nationwide. Photo courtesy of Macy's

Toys R Us is officially back with hundreds of small toy shops now open in Macy's stores nationwide.

Why it matters: The holiday shopping season got off to an early start as consumers stung by high inflation attempt to stretch their budgets by spreading out purchases.

The big picture: The opening of the new Toys R Us stores escalates the holiday toy wars and gives parents' another option for in-store shopping.

Target, Walmart and Amazon have already rolled out early toy deals and extended holiday return windows.

Driving the news: Macy's is holding nine days of activities to mark the grand openings at all stores with events starting Saturday and continuing through Oct. 23.

Details: The department store chain announced in July that it was adding small toy shops to all of its U.S. locations that will range from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet at flagship locations.

The first new Toys R Us shops opened in late July and Macy's told Axios all shops will be open for Saturday.

The shops feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with toys — plus a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" giraffe photo spot.

Flashback: In March 2018, Toys R Us started liquidating its U.S. stores in bankruptcy and shuttered all locations that June.

WHP Global, a brand management company, acquired the toy brand in March 2021.

Macy's and Toys R Us first announced their partnership in August 2021 with the launch of an online store and plans to add small toy shops to 400 stores in 2022.

Macy's announced this July that Toys R Us shops would open across its fleet of department stores by Oct. 15.

State of play: The Toys R Us comeback is expected to also drive nostalgia for the iconic retailer, similar to what McDonald's has done with its viral adult Happy Meals.

Toys R Us grand opening activities, freebies

Activities will be available while supplies last and no purchase is required, Macy's said on its website.

Oct. 15 – Barbie Day: Barbie activity sheets and a "fun giveaway."

Oct. 16 – Fisher-Price Day: Kids can build and decorate a Little People House and receive a free figurine to take home.

Kids can build and decorate a Little People House and receive a free figurine to take home. Oct. 17 – Geoffrey's Birthday: Design a picture frame and take a photo with a Geoffrey statue. There will also be "fun giveaways, including LEGO goody bags and Disney Plush items."

Design a picture frame and take a photo with a Geoffrey statue. There will also be "fun giveaways, including LEGO goody bags and Disney Plush items." Oct. 18 – National Geographic STEM Day: Kids will receive a Mini Fools Gold Dig Kit to take home and there will be an in-store dig.

Kids will receive a Mini Fools Gold Dig Kit to take home and there will be an in-store dig. Oct. 19 – Rainbow Loom Day: Kids can make Rainbow Loom bracelets to trade or take home.

Kids can make Rainbow Loom bracelets to trade or take home. Oct. 20 – Play-Doh Day: Kids can play with Play-Doh playsets and receive a giveaway.

Kids can play with Play-Doh playsets and receive a giveaway. Oct. 21 – Pokémon Day: Kids will receive Pokémon Trade & Play activity packs to trade and play in-store.

Kids will receive Pokémon Trade & Play activity packs to trade and play in-store. Oct. 22 – LEGO Day: Kids can build with LEGO sets in-store and receive goody bags.

Kids can build with LEGO sets in-store and receive goody bags. Oct. 23 – L.O.L Surprise! Day: Kids can color L.O.L. Surprise! activity pages and receive a fun giveaway.

