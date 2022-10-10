Target Black Friday deals on toys, electronics start early

Not only is the holiday shopping season starting earlier but now Target is moving up Black Friday deals.

Why it matters: Target announced Monday that it is extending the season with seven weeks of Black Friday deals, three weeks more than last year, and discounts up to 50% and more on toys, games, electronics and kitchen appliances.

Target's first weeklong Black Friday deals are now available through Oct. 15 with new discounts debuting each Sunday through Thanksgiving week.

Deal of the day specials are also back through Dec. 24.

The weeklong and daily deals are available in-store and online through Target's website and app with some offers only online.

Meanwhile, Walmart kicked off its "Rollbacks and more" sale and Amazon's Prime Early Access sale starts Tuesday.

Best Buy also announced its holiday shopping plans Monday and launched Member Mondays that will run through December.

Target holiday price match guarantee 2022

The retailer's holiday price match guarantee returned Oct. 6, which pledges price adjustments if prices go down lower later in the season.

How it works: Shoppers will qualify for a price adjustment on any Target purchase made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 if the Target prices go down "any time on or before Dec. 24."

Target also will match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase though exclusions apply.

Target return policy for the holidays

Target has a 90-day return window for most of its products and extended the window for electronics and entertainment products purchased between Oct. 6 and Dec. 25.

For Apple products, excluding phones, the 15-day return period starts Dec. 26 and items need to be returned by Jan. 9.

For mobile phones purchased in-store or online with order pickup, the 14-day refund window starts on Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 8.

For all other electronics and entertainment items, the 30-day refund period will start on Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 24.

