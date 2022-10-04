Kohl's reveals holiday shopping plans with more deals, Kohl's Cash

Kohl's will start rolling out holiday shopping deals earlier than in past years and hold a two-day sale to compete with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Why it matters: The gift-buying season is being extended as Americans grapple with record inflation and consumers look to stretch their budgets by shopping early to spread out purchases.

Amazon, Walmart and Target are the three largest retailers to share early holiday sale information.

The big picture: A Bankrate survey found that half of holiday shoppers plan to start their holiday shopping by Halloween with 27% saying they'd start sooner than in previous years.

Details: Kohl's announced Tuesday that early deals will start Thursday, which is when Target launches its Deal Days sale.

Kohl's will hold a two-day Deal Dash event is Oct. 11-12, which coincides with its "Amazing Prices" sale.

The retailer said there will be more opportunities to earn Kohl's Cash, one of its forms of coupon currency, and that shoppers will find "value every day" with items on sale and offers through Christmas.

Kohl's Rewards members will also have access to extra discounts and earn points on purchases that can be redeemed on future purchases.

What they're saying: "We know it's a unique time this year with the macro factors and inflation and for us, we're really leaning into value," Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer, told Axios.

Kohl's Black Friday deals

November will bring more savings and Kohl's plans to offer thousands of deals.

State of play: Kohl's said there will be an extra day during its Black Friday early access sale that will last seven days.

By the numbers: A recent survey by Trustpilot, a consumer reviews platform, found that 41% of Americans are planning to spend less this holiday season compared to 2021.

Nearly 30% plan to reduce holiday spending by up to 20%, but 20% plan to reduce spending by more than 50%.

Be smart: Kohl's has a generous 180-day return window for most items but premium electronics and Sephora products have a shorter timeframe.

Kohl's told Axios that its return window for premium electronics will be extended past its typical 30-day period starting Nov. 1.

Flashback: In late summer, Kohl's added self-pickup to its stores nationwide as a faster way to get online orders without needing to wait in line or for delivery.

