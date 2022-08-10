Kohl's has added a faster way to get your online orders without needing to wait in line or for delivery.

Driving the news: The retailer shared exclusively with Axios that self-pickup is now available at its more than 1,100 stores nationwide ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Shoppers can select "In-Store Pickup" for eligible online orders, which are often ready within two hours during store hours.

Select items also can be shipped to stores and picked up with self-pickup.

In most stores, the self-pickup area is located near customer service or Amazon return counters.

What they’re saying: “Kohl’s uses a self-pickup system similar to something you may see at a fast-casual restaurant,” Siobhán Mc Feeney, the retailer's chief technology officer, told Axios.

“Each order is individually bagged and placed in a bin with a number," Mc Feeney said.

Meanwhile, Kohl's confirmed to Axios that it has "temporarily paused" its Drive-Up curbside pickup, which was added in 2020 while stores were closed in the early days of the pandemic.

Retailers added more buy-online-pickup-in-store options at the start of the pandemic, especially curbside as a way to limit potential exposure to COVID.

Flashback: Kohl's started testing self-pickup last summer in a 12-store pilot that expanded to 100 stores last fall.

Kohl's self-pickup: How it works

Details: When orders are ready, shoppers will get an email about how to pick them up.

Take your phone with the email to the self-pickup area and click the link to "open pickup pass."

You'll enter a four-digit code displayed at the store and will then be told what bin number your order is in.

Tap "Complete my order" on your phone to finish the pickup process and get an email receipt.

State of play: Most shoppers using pickup will likely have a smartphone but Kohl's said those who don't can get help at customer service or by asking a store employee.

Kohl's self-returns, self-checkout tests continue

What's next: Kohl's is continuing to test ways to leverage automation, including self-returns and self-checkout, Jill Timm, the retailer's chief financial officer, said in May.

“We’re constantly listening to our customers and using technology pilots as a way to understand how to make their experience as efficient and enjoyable as possible,” Mc Feeney told Axios.

Go deeper: Unwanted Amazon purchases can earn you a Kohl's discount