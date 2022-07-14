If you placed too many Prime Day orders or end up with unwanted purchases, it’s possible to get rewarded for your Amazon returns.

The big picture: Amazon said its two-day sale, which ended Wednesday, was its “biggest ever” with Prime members worldwide saving more than $1.7 billion. Still, it’s inevitable that shoppers will end up sending some items back.

Overall, about 20.1% of products ordered online are returned but the return rate is higher during holidays and promotional periods, according to data analytics firm GlobalData.

Yes, but: The e-commerce giant has several options for “return-eligible items” but completing the returns at Kohl’s stores offers another perk — free Kohl’s Cash.

What’s happening: Kohl’s confirmed to Axios that it is currently giving a “$5 Kohl's Cash promotional gift for Amazon returns nationwide.” Past promotions have included percent off coupons.

Kohl’s accepts eligible Amazon returns without a box and there’s no need to print a return label.

Of note: If you have one return or many, you'll typically get one Kohl's coupon per store visit.

Kohl’s Cash is one of the retailer's forms of coupon currency and is regularly handed out on select purchases and through its loyalty program, Kohl’s Rewards.

Flashback: Kohl's started accepting Amazon returns nationwide in July 2019.

The Amazon partnership helped Kohl's get 2 million new customers in 2020, Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said last year.

Between the lines: The Amazon return counters are typically in the back of the store — and in the case of two-story locations on the second floor — which makes those with Amazon returns walk through the store, increasing the chances they'll make a purchase.

What they're saying: Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData’s retail division, told Axios that Kohl’s accepting Amazon returns is helpful in driving traffic to stores.

“That said, the key questions are how much of this footfall is incremental — i.e. people who would not have come in anyway — and how many visitors go on to buy things from Kohl’s,” Saunders said.

“In terms of incrementality in footfall, Kohl’s definitely gets additional shoppers in from having an Amazon returns counter,” he added. “In terms of additional sales, the picture is more mixed.

Amazon returns at UPS Stores and Whole Foods

Most items fulfilled by Amazon will qualify for a free return option, the retailer says.

How it works: All return options are shown in the Returns Center on the website or the Amazon app.

" For customers who prefer to choose a packaged drop off option, that choice will remain in addition to other options, some which may require a fee," Amazon notes.

For customers who prefer to choose a packaged drop off option, that choice will remain in addition to other options, some which may require a fee," Amazon notes. Box-free returns are accepted at UPS Store locations and Whole Foods Market stores.

Go deeper: