Amazon adds free Grubhub+ as new perk for Prime members

Amazon has added a new perk to its Prime subscription service ahead of its two-day Prime Day sale that kicks off July 12.

Driving the news: Prime members in the U.S. can now get a free one-year Grubhub+ membership, typically $9.99 per month, Amazon announced Wednesday.

The new offer includes "unlimited, $0 food delivery fees on orders over $12" and "exclusive perks for Grubhub+ members and rewards like free food and order discounts."

The free membership needs to be activated at Amazon.

Between the lines: After the free year of Grubhub+ ends, it will auto-renew at $9.99 a month until canceled, Amazon says in its fine print.

Lord of the Rings release date and preview

Sneak peek: Amazon announced Wednesday that its new series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," will launch Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

Starting Wednesday, Prime members globally get "48-hour advance access to a never-before-seen 60-second exclusive sneak peek."

Prime members can view the sneak peek on Amazon.

Thursday Night Football coming to Prime Video

Meanwhile, Amazon's first Prime Video Thursday Night Football game is Sept. 15.

Ahead of the official Prime Day kickoff, Amazon said Prime members can get early access to deals "to upgrade their living rooms" through July 11.

Early deals include discounts on Fire TV smart televisions, streaming sticks and savings on some NFL-licensed products from Amazon's Fan Shop.

Prime Day sale dates plus a $10 credit

The big picture: Amazon's Prime Day sale will be July 12-13, bringing the annual shopping extravaganza back to July for the first time since 2019.

Now through Prime Day, Prime members can earn a $10 credit toward their Prime Day order or future Amazon purchase by filling out a stamp card by completing four Prime activities.

Prime members can earn a $10 credit toward their Prime Day order or future Amazon purchase by filling out a stamp card by completing four Prime activities. Amazon says you need to activate your stamp card to participate.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale

Best Buy revealed details Wednesday of its "Black Friday in July" sale and a preview of its deals.

The sale, which will compete with Prime Day, runs July 11-13 but starts July 10 for the retailer's Totaltech members.

Deals will be posted on Best Buy's BlackFriday site.

What they're saying: "July 11-13, we’re bringing you tons of savings on the season’s latest tech including laptops, TVs, headphones, smartphones and more," Best Buy said in a news release.

Target Deal Days sale

Target Deal Days return for the fourth year and run from July 11 to 13, overlapping with Amazon's Prime Day sale and Best Buy's sale.

Target's sale, which was announced June 16, is a day longer than Prime Day and features savings on "hundreds of thousands of items across all categories," the company said.

There's also a new daily Target Deal of the Day online and on the retailer's app.

Go deeper: