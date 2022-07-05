Subway unveils "Subway Series" menu with 12 new subs

Subway unveiled 12 new sandwiches Tuesday called the "Subway Series," a change the fast-food chain says is "the most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history."

Driving the news: The new subs are available nationwide starting Tuesday, July 5, Subway confirmed to Axios, adding there will be a giveaway of up to 1 million free sandwiches on July 12 to celebrate the launch.

Details: Subway said the change also brings an easier "menu and ordering system" to allow "guests to explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization."

Subs can be ordered by name or number and six-inch or footlong and come with a combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and type of bread.

Flashback: Last year, Subway launched the Eat Fresh Refresh menu with 20 menu updates and did a sub giveaway on July 13, 2021.

At the time, Subway called it the "biggest changes in the brand's history, making improvements to almost every core menu item and introducing important digital upgrades that elevate the guest experience."

What they're saying: Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America, said in a statement that last summer's menu change "laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience."

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," Haynes said.

"Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination," he added.

Subway Series menu includes "The Monster"

The Subway Series menu is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each that you can order by name or number.

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ

Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

Subway free sub giveaway

Freebie alert: On July 12 for two hours — from 10 a.m. to noon local time — Subway said consumers who visit a participating location can get a free 6-inch Subway Series sub.

Consumers can pick one free sandwich from the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches.

Most participating restaurants will give 50 free subs but Subway told Axios in a statement that "some restaurants may choose to honor beyond that number."

Meanwhile, Subway had an online ordering deal on the new menu through its MyWay Rewards program Tuesday, which the offer notes is a "sneak peek."

With the limited-time offer for app and online orders, get a free six-inch Subway Series sub with the purchase of a footlong at participating locations.

Our thought bubble: Be aware that restaurant loyalty deals can vary by account and exclusions apply.

Learn more about Subway's program at Subway.com.

