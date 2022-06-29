Paper coupons are dying but you can still beat inflation

Record inflation isn’t the only reason your groceries cost more: The paper coupon has been slowly dying and it's getting harder to save.

The big picture: “It's hard to pinpoint exactly if and when print coupons will become extinct, but they're definitely on that path,” Kristin McGrath, savings expert with RetailMeNot, told Axios.

Kantar Media estimates that 168 billion coupons circulated in 2021 across print and digital formats, down from about 294 billion in 2015, The New York Times reports.

A few quick tips for cutting costs without using scissors:

Switching to more store brands is one of the easiest ways I save money. For example, I've replaced Nabisco Wheat Thins with Aldi's Thin Wheat crackers and save around 75% on a box.

is one of the easiest ways I save money. For example, I've replaced Nabisco Wheat Thins with Aldi's Thin Wheat crackers and save around 75% on a box. Buying in bulk: I load up the cart at wholesale clubs Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale so I can shop less often and lock in today's prices to save myself upcoming price increases. I also save on gas and buy rotisserie chicken, which is one of the only things not hit by inflation.

I load up the cart at wholesale clubs Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale so I can shop less often and lock in today's prices to save myself upcoming price increases. I also save on gas and buy rotisserie chicken, which is one of the only things not hit by inflation. Monitor weekly sales: For my grocery store runs, I look at the store circulars (usually digitally) to figure out where I'll shop.

For my grocery store runs, I look at the store circulars (usually digitally) to figure out where I'll shop. Clip digital coupons: Most grocery store chains — think Publix and Kroger — have digital coupons and I check the apps and websites to clip them before shopping.

Most grocery store chains — think Publix and Kroger — have digital coupons and I check the apps and websites to clip them before shopping. Earn cash back: I have earned nearly $3,000 in rebates through the Ibotta shopping app, which gives rebates on groceries and percentages of cash back on online purchases. I also have racked up thousands using cashback programs like RetailMeNot and Rakuten.

Go deeper: