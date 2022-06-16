Amazon announces Prime Day sale dates, early deals

Amazon's Prime Day sale will be July 12-13, bringing the annual shopping extravaganza back to July for the first time since 2019, the company announced Thursday.

Driving the news: The 48-hour sale kicks off July 12 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 13 for Prime members in select countries. Early deals will start June 21, Amazon said in its announcement.

The big picture: Prime Day, which the company launched in 2015 to reward Prime members, has been called Amazon's Black Friday in July sale and kicks off the back-to-school shopping season.

Prime Day was held in July until 2020 when it was delayed to October amid the pandemic. Last year it was held in June.

Other retailers, including Target, Walmart and Best Buy, have run competing sales during Prime Day in the past.

Early Prime Day deals

Amazon highlighted some of the early deals that will start June 21 in its announcement. They include:

Discounts on select Amazon devices like Echo Show and Kindles.

Savings on Fire TV smart TVs, starting at $89.99.

Prime members can get the first three months of an Audible Premium Plus membership free June 21 through July 31.

Earn $10 Amazon credit for Prime Day

Now through Prime Day, Prime members can earn a $10 credit toward their Prime Day order or future Amazon purchase by filling a stamp card by completing four Prime activities: streaming a Prime video; listening to Prime Music; borrowing Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book; and making a Prime-shipping eligible purchase.

Amazon says you need to activate your stamp card to participate.

Prime Day small business sweepstakes

Amazon is launching a contest June 21 that will run through July 11 to support small businesses.

For every $1 spent on eligible small business products in the time period, shoppers 18 and older get a chance to win prizes from gift cards to Super Bowl LVII tickets and VIP passes to events.

Editor's note: This story was updated with information on Amazon's small business sweepstakes.