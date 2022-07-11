Prime Day rival sales start early at Target, Best Buy, Macy's

Despite inflation, Americans are ready to shop this week, whether they call the summer sales “Black Friday in July” or simply Prime Day.

Driving the news: Before Amazon kicks off its 48-hour sale early Tuesday, "Black Friday in July" sales have already begun at Macy’s and Best Buy, while Target’s Deal Days are also underway.

The big picture: The average U.S. shopper plans to spend $388 on Prime Day this year — down from $595 during last year’s Prime Day spend, according to data from RetailMeNot.

Of those $388, RetailMeNot said $233 will be spent at Amazon and $155 at competing retailers.

47% of Americans wait for Prime Day to make their biggest purchases of the year, RetailMeNot found.

85% of consumers are planning to shop for school supplies during Prime Day.

Here is a rundown of the biggest sales taking place this week.

What time do Prime Day deals start?

Amazon has had early Prime Day deals since June, but Prime Day officially starts at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) Tuesday, July 12.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2022

Amazon said this Prime Day it will be offering some of its "lowest prices ever" on items including select Bose and Sony headphones and Fire TVs.

What we're watching: A 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4K UHD Smart TV is $99.99, which is 79% off the listed price of $469.99.

Amazon devices are also discounted, including a Fire TV Stick Lite for $11.99, 55% discount on Kindle Kids ($49.99) and up to 40% on Ring home safety devices.

Clothes, home goods including small appliances and pet food are all on sale, the retailer said.

Best Buy "Black Friday in July"

Best Buy’s "Black Friday in July" started Monday, July 11 and ends Wednesday, July 13, with up to $300 off select laptops and TVs as low as $79.99.

What they're saying: "July 11-13, we’re bringing you tons of savings on the season’s latest tech including laptops, TVs, headphones, smartphones and more," Best Buy said in a news release.

Target Deal Days 2022: 5% off store gift cards

Target's Deal Days sale is back for the fourth year, starting early Monday and running through Wednesday.

Details: Target's sale is online only but shoppers can choose in-store pickup on many items where available.

Top deals: 5% off Target store gift cards on Target.com.

Spend $50 on food and beverage and get a $10 Target gift card with same-day services (pickup or Shipt delivery)

Save up to $70 on Apple products and up to 50% off select tech items

50% off select apparel and accessories for the family and toys

Macy's "Black Friday in July"

Macy’s "Black Friday in July" sale started last week and ends Wednesday, July 13, the retailer told Axios.

There are specials in-store and online across all categories in apparel, accessories, beauty and home.

Kohl's Summer Cyber Deals plus clearance discount

Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals sale runs Tuesday and Wednesday online and offers free shipping on all orders.

Kohl's will also have in-store and online "Bonus BOGO $1 deals" Monday through Thursday.

Shoppers can earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

For a limited time, get an extra 50% off all clearance in-store and online.

Walmart rollback clearance sale

Meanwhile, Walmart is not holding a "Deals for Days" sale like it has in the past, which competed with Prime Day.

State of play: Walmart has new rollbacks or clearance markdowns, the company told Axios.

An Axios reporter spotted two MyPillow products marked down on clearance in a store in Coral Springs, Florida over the weekend.

Walmart said last month that it will stop selling MyPillow products in stores but will continue selling them online.

Nordstrom anniversary sale

Nordstrom’s anniversary sale kicks off Friday, July 15 except for Nordy Club cardmembers who have had early access since last week.

The department store chain called the sale its “highly anticipated and biggest shopping event of the year” in a news release.

Prices go back up on Aug. 1, Nordstrom said.

