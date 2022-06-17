Walmart "canceling" MyPillow products from stores

Walmart is the latest retailer to pull MyPillow products from its stores as the company's CEO Mike Lindell continues to claim that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Trump.

Driving the news: Lindell shared that Walmart was "canceling" his brand during interviews he streamed on his Facebook page this week.

Walmart confirmed to The Hill that it pulled MyPillow products from stores but said it would carry them online.

Last month, a federal judge sanctioned Lindell for making "frivolous" claims in an election lawsuit against Smartmatic, Axios' Erin Doherty reported.

Lindell filed his counter-suit after Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic sued him for defamation over his election fraud claims.

What they're saying: Lindell said in an interview on political strategist Steve Bannon's War Room podcast that Walmart pulling the products would be a "$10 million hit" to his company.

"You guys are canceling us just like the other box stores," Lindell said he had told a Walmart executive during an interview he streamed on his Facebook page this week. "Shame on you, Walmart. You're disgusting."

"While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com," Walmart told The Hill.

Flashback: Other retailers, including Kohl's, JCPenney and Bed Bath & Beyond, pulled MyPillow products from stores in the days and weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in 2021.

