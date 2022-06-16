Walmart raises pay for pharmacy technicians amid labor shortage

Walmart is raising the average hourly pay for its store and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians to more than $20 an hour and plans to give more frequent and automatic raises.

Why it matters: Amid a nationwide labor shortage of pharmacy technicians, the nation's largest retailer said Thursday it was introducing "a new, progressive wage model designed to set us apart from the competition."

The raises start this week for more than 36,000 pharmacy technicians.

Walmart said the technicians have been "front and center during the pandemic" testing customers for COVID and administering vaccines.

Flashback: This is the second increase in the past year for Walmart technicians, who last received raises in August 2021, the retailer said in a blog post.

By the numbers: A November 2021 survey by the National Community Pharmacists Association found that 68% of independent community pharmacies were having a "difficult time" filling staff positions with 88% stating that pharmacy technicians were in “short supply.”

The staffing shortages resulted in increased prescription dispensing times for 68% of pharmacies surveyed.

There were 419,300 technicians nationwide in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The median annual wage for pharmacy technicians was $36,740 or $17.66 an hour in May 2021, the bureau noted.

Details: With its new wage model, Walmart said technicians will get more raises.

New pharmacy technicians get raises that "can add up to $4 to their starting base pay over the course of four years.”

The technicians will get raises every six months in their first two years with the company, Walmart said.

What they’re saying: “We believe we are among the first large retailers to incorporate this kind of model — an approach that’s commonly seen in healthcare systems,” Kevin Host, a Walmart senior vice president, and Sean Jackson, a Sam’s Club executive, wrote in a blog post.

Meanwhile, Walmart said technicians who are certified can make $3 more per hour than non-certified technicians.

Walmart said it covers costs for employees to get their certification through its Live Better U education program.

Walmart hiring for pharmacy jobs: Where to apply

What's next: Walmart said it plans to hire approximately 5,000 additional pharmacy technicians this year.

To apply, go to careers.walmart.com.

