Your future Walmart online orders could soon arrive faster.

Driving the news: The nation's largest retailer announced Friday that it will open four "next generation" fulfillment centers over the next three years, which will provide 75% of the U.S. with next- and two-day shipping on millions of items.

The company said the four centers will rely heavily on automation and be the "first of their kind for Walmart" using a combination of "people, robotics, and machine learning."

The first will open this summer in Joliet, Illinois, and is 1.1 million square feet.

The other centers will be in McCordsville, Indiana; Lancaster, Texas; and Greencastle, Pennsylvania — with each planning to hire more than 1,000 new workers.

Why it matters: Consumers have been shopping online at a greater rate since the pandemic.

According to a March report from Adobe, U.S. consumers spent $1.7 trillion online between March 2020 and February 2022, $609 billion more than in the two preceding years.

What's next: Walmart said its priority is to "strategically locate" the centers to pair "most effectively with our 4,700 stores and 210 distribution centers."

Walmart has 31 existing dedicated e-commerce fulfillment centers and with the new centers said it will be able to reach 95% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping.

What they're saying: "Together, this system of fulfillment assets is optimized to get orders to customers fast and efficiently," David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation at Walmart U.S., wrote in a blog post.

Walmart taking on Amazon

Meanwhile, Axios' Hope King and Alex Golden report that Walmart is investing heavily to catch up as its own e-commerce business has grown, an area where Amazon has excelled.