Target is bringing back popular back-to-school discounts for teachers and college students ahead of the upcoming school year.

The big picture: Amid record inflation, retail sales are expected to grow 7.5% during the mid-July through Labor Day shopping season, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse forecast.

Details: Target’s Teacher Prep Event discount lasts nearly eight weeks and runs July 17 through Sept. 10, the retailer announced Wednesday.

Teachers will be able to save 15% on school supplies and other items with the discount available through the retailer’s Target Circle loyalty program.

Who's eligible: “All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at day care centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible," Target said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Target warned last month that its overstock problem would eat into its profits this quarter, Axios' Hope King reported.

As part of its plan to "right-size" its inventory, Target said it would take additional markdowns, remove excess inventory and cancel orders.

Flashback: In June, Target offered an extra 20% off on select clearance through the loyalty program.

Target college student discount

State of play: Target is offering a 20% discount for enrolled college students now through Sept. 3, an increase from 15% in 2021.

The discount through Target Circle is a one-time-only offer.

Target Circle discount verification

How it works: Before shopping and redeeming the teacher or college student discount, you'll need to get verified.

Go to Target account settings and choose "I'm a teacher" or "I'm a student," according to the retailer's frequently asked questions.

After entering their information, some will be asked to upload additional documentation before getting verified.

They will then receive an email about whether they are verified or with next steps, Target said.

Target Deal Days return Monday

Target Deal Days return for the fourth year and run from July 11 to 13, overlapping with Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Target's sale is a day longer than Prime Day and features savings on "hundreds of thousands of items across all categories," the company said.

